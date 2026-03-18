Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 4,977,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,416,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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