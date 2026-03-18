AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.40. 34,815,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 44,650,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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