Critical Comparison: Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) vs. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.11 million 0.04 -$8.16 million ($39.69) 0.00 Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) $30,331.00 231.94 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.22% -23.50% Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Cuprina Holdings (Cayman)

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We are a Singapore-based biomedical and biotechnology company that is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products for the management of chronic wounds, as well as operating in the health and beauty sectors. Our expertise in biomedical research allows us to identify and utilize materials derived from natural sources to develop wound care products in the form of medical devices which meet international standards. We believe we will be able to build upon and leverage such expertise to develop innovative cosmeceutical products in the future. As of June 30, 2024, we manufactured and distributed a line of medical grade sterile blowfly larvae bio-dressing products marketed under the MEDIFLY brand name, or the MEDIFLY products. The MEDIFLY products are used as a biological debridement tool for chronic wounds, in a procedure known as Maggot Debridement Therapy, or MDT, which is an effective alternative to surgical debridement. In addition to our currently commercialized MEDIFLY products, we have two lines of chronic wound care products in our pipeline. Such lines of pipeline chronic wound care products include: . Collagen dressings, including sponges, particles and hydrogels utilizing bullfrog collagen derived from the valorization of abattoir waste streams of American bullfrogs (Lithobates catesbeianus); and . Products utilizing medical leeches for wound treatment. We currently expect development of such products to take place over the course of 2025 and 2026 and to become commercially available subject to regulatory approval. However, we may not be able to successfully develop the aforementioned pipeline products on the timeline currently envisioned, or at all, and even if we do, these products may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals from the authorities in the intended markets where we plan to introduce them. We believe what sets us apart is our focus on developing functionally specific chronic wound care products designed to address the major stages of wound healing process, from chronic to closure. Our chronic wound care products, including both our existing commercialized products and forthcoming products in our pipeline, are poised to benefit from escalating global market demand. This demand is primarily fueled by the demographic shift towards an aging population and the concurrent rise in comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular ailments, and peripheral vascular diseases. We either self-develop our chronic wound care products or co-develop them through technology licensing agreements or research collaboration with a renowned research university. In June 2022, we were granted an exclusive license from NTUitive Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanyang Technological University, to develop and commercialize a range of chronic wound care products using collagen derived from bullfrog skin. In addition, in August 2022, we entered into an industry research collaboration agreement with Nanyang Technological University, or, together with its subsidiaries, NTU, pursuant to which both parties agreed to jointly undertake a research project regarding the development and validation of bullfrog skin waste to generate collagen-based wound care products. We have been selling our MEDIFLY products primarily in Singapore since February 2020. In March 2023, our MEDIFLY products became commercially available in Hong Kong. Looking ahead, we have strategic plans in place for 2025 and 2026 to expand our sales and establish physical operations in several key regions, including the Middle East (in particular, the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC), and mainland China. These expansion initiatives will further enable us to cater to the growing demand for our products in these promising markets, cementing our position as a trusted player in the field of chronic wound care and treatment. For our cosmeceuticals business, we introduced three products in 2023, including a hydrating balm product, a muscle energy cream and a pain relief muscle patch. For our currently commercialized cosmeceutical products, we have commissioned original equipment manufacturers of skincare products to develop the formulation and manufacture the substantially finished and finished products. In addition, we plan to explore the possibility of developing a range of potential cosmeceutical product candidates incorporating bullfrog collagen with a view to making them commercially available between 2025 and 2028, subject to the progress of the relevant R&D work. We offer our chronic wound care products to both public and private hospitals and clinics, where patients can obtain them through prescription from a physician. Our customers primarily include major public and private hospitals and clinics in Singapore. Our commercialized cosmeceutical products can be purchased directly by individual customers through a variety of channels, including retailers and gyms in Singapore and other countries such as Malaysia and Australia, as well as online shopping platforms such as Shopee. Our commitment to quality is demonstrated by our attainment of ISO 13485:2016 standards for Quality Management Systems and Manufacturing Processes and Controls for our manufacturing facility located in Singapore in 2020. We are working towards obtaining compliance with 21 CFR Part 820, an integral component of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, or CGMP, regulations, to secure FDA 510(k) clearance for our chronic wound care products, including both our existing commercialized products and forthcoming products in our pipeline. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

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