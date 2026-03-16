Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $786.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Range Resources by 59.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,817,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 230.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,644,000 after buying an additional 3,336,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 517.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 2,045,165 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Range Resources by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,588,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.