Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declines By 15.9%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,551 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 29,209 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,285,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,531,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period.

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Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

FINS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.78. 21,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,829. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.

The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.

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