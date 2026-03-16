DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in February

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,360,326 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 12th total of 3,215,772 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. Dnb Carnegie cut shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT Trading Up 2.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in DHT by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DHT by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. 1,906,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. DHT has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 125.19%.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

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