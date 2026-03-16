Metalnrg (LON:AMG) Insider Buys 142,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Metalnrg (LON:AMGGet Free Report) insider Christopher Latilla-Campbell acquired 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.

Metalnrg Stock Performance

Shares of AMG traded up GBX 0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,999. The company has a market cap of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.22. Metalnrg has a 1 year low of GBX 6.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 65.

About Metalnrg

(Get Free Report)

The company creates shareholder value through indirect and direct investments targeting outright acquisitions, majority stakes, or minority interests.

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