Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.97, but opened at $47.20. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $48.4350, with a volume of 1,569 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dbs Bank raised Suzuki Motor to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Suzuki Motor Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.78%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

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Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

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