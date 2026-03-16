Insider Buying: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) Director Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Roeder acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,058.63. This trade represents a 17.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 11.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 432,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $262.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SENS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 127,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,302 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $2,312,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

Further Reading

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