Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $114.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Structure Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

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Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPCR traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of -1.79. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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