Insider Buying: The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Insider Buys 514 Shares of Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Richard West bought 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of £132.45 per share, for a total transaction of £68,079.30.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5%

LON BNKR traded up GBX 0.64 on Monday, hitting GBX 132.04. 1,126,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,339. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.54. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 94.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 138.20.

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The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The bank reported GBX 2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 551.87% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

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