Contrasting Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) & Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and Kyocera”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $861.26 million 0.19 -$102.83 million ($3.70) -1.56 Kyocera $13.23 billion 1.66 $159.04 million $0.50 31.22

Profitability

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stoneridge and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -11.94% -12.50% -4.96% Kyocera 5.09% 3.15% 2.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stoneridge and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 1 0 1 0 2.00 Kyocera 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.58%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Kyocera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats Stoneridge on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

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Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Kyocera

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Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants. The Electronic Components Business segment provides various electronic components and devices, including capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, and power semiconductor devices for diverse fields comprising information and communications, industrial equipment, automotive-related, and consumer markets, as well as sensors and control components. The Solutions Business segment offers cutting tools, as well as pneumatic and power tools for automotive-related and general industrial, and construction markets; printers for offices; and communication terminals, such as mobile phones, as well as information systems and telecommunication services. This segment also provides MFPs, commercial inkjet printers, communication modules, displays, and printing devices, as well as information systems and telecommunication, smart energy-related products and services, and solution services, such as document management system. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

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