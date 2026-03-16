CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

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CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $8.09. 89,304,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,602. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics News Roundup

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CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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