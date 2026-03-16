Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Buys $15,510.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald Kyle Kettler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $15,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 123,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,336.92. This represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ronald Kyle Kettler also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Ronald Kyle Kettler acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.35. 612,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,040. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $702.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.41%.The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRNT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 2,398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

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Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

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