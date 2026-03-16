Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 111,703 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 12th total of 159,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 125,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,362. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,599,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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