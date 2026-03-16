Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 3.0%

MDLZ stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. 4,653,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,024,000 after buying an additional 8,382,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,217,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,625,000 after acquiring an additional 908,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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