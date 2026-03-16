Spyre Therapeutics’ (SYRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JonesTrading upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

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Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8%

SYRE stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 551,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,364. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 3.08. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $45.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spyre Therapeutics

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,567,312. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,456.10. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,686,675. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,780 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 13,969.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,829,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,009 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,124,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,706,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

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