Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $4,412,650.00 in Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred West, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,412,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,883,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,241,542.90. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SEI Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.29.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $607.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.
The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Investments
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.