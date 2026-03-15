Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISSC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. JonesTrading raised Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

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Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 0.8%

ISSC opened at $27.71 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 288,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 259,561 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

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