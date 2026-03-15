Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Research cut shares of Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,941.90 on Friday. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,057.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,024.16.

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total transaction of $207,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canerector Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 191,036.0% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,458,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.