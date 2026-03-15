Insider Buying: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Director Buys $6,000,000.50 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) Director Adebayo Ogunlesi acquired 3,157,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,974,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,949.60. The trade was a 173.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

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Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.46 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 54.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Key Kosmos Energy News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 5,485,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 333.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,102 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 7,978,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,302 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior management and directors bought large blocks of stock (CEO Andrew Inglis ~315,790 shares; CFO Nealesh Shah ~157,894 shares; Director Adebayo Ogunlesi ~3.16M shares; Director J. Michael Stice ~52,631 shares). Market participants view these filings as a vote of confidence and the primary catalyst for the intraday uptick. Insider Buying: Kosmos Energy

Senior management and directors bought large blocks of stock (CEO Andrew Inglis ~315,790 shares; CFO Nealesh Shah ~157,894 shares; Director Adebayo Ogunlesi ~3.16M shares; Director J. Michael Stice ~52,631 shares). Market participants view these filings as a vote of confidence and the primary catalyst for the intraday uptick. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed with a consensus around “Hold” and a modest $2.08 target; that limits bullish conviction absent operational upside. Analyst Ratings

Analyst coverage is mixed with a consensus around “Hold” and a modest $2.08 target; that limits bullish conviction absent operational upside. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows have been active (several funds significantly increased positions), which supports liquidity but can amplify volatility on both inflows and outflows. Institutional Activity

Institutional flows have been active (several funds significantly increased positions), which supports liquidity but can amplify volatility on both inflows and outflows. Negative Sentiment: Kosmos launched and priced a public offering of common stock; the offering announcement pressured the shares earlier and raises near‑term dilution and EPS/headline risk until proceeds are deployed. Offering Priced

Kosmos launched and priced a public offering of common stock; the offering announcement pressured the shares earlier and raises near‑term dilution and EPS/headline risk until proceeds are deployed. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet concerns remain prominent—analysts warn high leverage and debt refinancing risk could constrain upside until leverage is reduced or refinancing terms improve. Debt Concerns

Balance‑sheet concerns remain prominent—analysts warn high leverage and debt refinancing risk could constrain upside until leverage is reduced or refinancing terms improve. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed revenue and EPS estimates and show negative margins—an operational backdrop that keeps some investors skeptical even with insider purchases. Earnings Miss

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

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About Kosmos Energy

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Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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