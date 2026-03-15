Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

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Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corvus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its price target to $33 (from $32), implying substantial upside from current levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support longer‑term buying interest. Oppenheimer Rating/Price Target

Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its price target to $33 (from $32), implying substantial upside from current levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support longer‑term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Company announced positive safety and efficacy data from cohort 4 of soquelitinib in a Phase 1 atopic dermatitis trial, including responses in patients with prior systemic therapy — this clinical progress materially de‑risks the program and supports future value for the pipeline. Atopic Dermatitis Trial Data

Company announced positive safety and efficacy data from cohort 4 of soquelitinib in a Phase 1 atopic dermatitis trial, including responses in patients with prior systemic therapy — this clinical progress materially de‑risks the program and supports future value for the pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Corvus released its Q4 2025 results and held an earnings call; management highlighted strategic advances tied to the pipeline and provided a business update, but the call materials are a mixed read for near‑term revenue prospects. Earnings Call Highlights

Corvus released its Q4 2025 results and held an earnings call; management highlighted strategic advances tied to the pipeline and provided a business update, but the call materials are a mixed read for near‑term revenue prospects. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS came in at ($0.15), missing consensus by $0.01 — a small miss but enough to pressure sentiment in the absence of immediate revenue drivers; this likely contributed to the intraday pullback. Earnings Miss / Transcript

Q4 EPS came in at ($0.15), missing consensus by $0.01 — a small miss but enough to pressure sentiment in the absence of immediate revenue drivers; this likely contributed to the intraday pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest updates in recent days show anomalous/zero values and appear unreliable — there is no clear evidence of a near‑term short squeeze or meaningful short pressure based on the published figures. (No actionable link available.)

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus’s lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

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