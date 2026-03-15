Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,055 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $28.06 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Further Reading

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