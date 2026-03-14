Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Short Interest Update

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 369,568 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 12th total of 266,555 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 176,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUCK. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

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Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,774. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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