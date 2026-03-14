ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,288 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 12th total of 16,274 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period.

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ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ELFY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,528. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

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