Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Noble Roman’s Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.3234. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.3234, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.44.

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Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman’s Inc is a fast‐casual restaurant franchisor specializing in pizza and Italian‐style menu offerings. The company licenses its Noble Roman’s Pizza brand as well as its Tuscano’s Italian Style Sub brand to franchisees and operates a limited number of company‐owned locations. Through these partnerships, it provides training, marketing support and proprietary recipes to ensure consistency across its network.

The company’s menu centers on large pies, pizza by the slice and hand‐tossed dough products such as pretzels, breadsticks and flatbread sandwiches.

Further Reading

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