SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.53 and traded as low as GBX 76. SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 77, with a volume of 84,214 shares changing hands.

SDI Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.98.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SDI Group news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 235,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79, for a total value of £185,821.43. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SDI Group Company Profile

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

SDI’s growth strategy is twofold: 1) through the enhancement of its portfolio companies (organic growth) and, 2) through the identification and acquisition of complementary, niche technology businesses with established reputations in global markets (inorganic growth).

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