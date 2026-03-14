YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 641,497 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 469,187 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 551,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZY. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

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YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMZY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.06. 319,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,278. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4,291.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. AMZY was launched on Jul 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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