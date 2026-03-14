Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.64 and traded as low as GBX 1.30. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 1.34, with a volume of 2,197,043 shares trading hands.

Xeros Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32.

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About Xeros Technology Group

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Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution. It is estimated that washing machines contribute 35% of the 171 trillion microplastic particles in the ocean.

A range of actors, including consumers, the media NGOs and regulators are exerting pressure on these industries, with legislative action beginning to be taken.

Xeros’ three main technologies, Microfibre Pollution Filter, Laundry Care, and Garment Finishing, facilitate garment manufacturers, industrial laundries, domestic washing machine manufacturers and consumers, to reduce their environmental impact, whilst also significantly improving efficiency in the process.

Xeros’ model is to generate revenue from licensing its technologies, generating royalties and the sale of consumables.

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