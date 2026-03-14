Short Interest in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Increases By 36.4%

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 176,258 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 12th total of 129,245 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 630,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 630,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.05. 420,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.02. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWY. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

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