Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Rises By 37.7%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,540,916 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 12th total of 4,751,785 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,796,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,796,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.81. 1,436,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

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Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.66%.

In related news, VP Alan Waxman acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,150. The trade was a 9.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 545,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,150. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 673.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Further Reading

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