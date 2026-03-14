HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HealthWarehouse.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.0911. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.0911, with a volume of 876 shares changing hands.

HealthWarehouse.com Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

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About HealthWarehouse.com

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HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) operates as a U.S.-based online pharmacy offering prescription and over-the-counter medications directly to consumers. Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and state boards of pharmacy, the company provides nationwide home delivery of a wide range of medications, including brand-name and generic prescriptions, specialty drugs, over-the-counter health and wellness products, pet medications, and medical supplies. HealthWarehouse.com leverages an in-house team of pharmacists and certified technicians to ensure accurate dispensing and to support patient counseling, refill reminders, and medication adherence programs.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, HealthWarehouse.com has focused on leveraging e-commerce technology to simplify the pharmacy experience.

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