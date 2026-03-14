iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,396 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 12th total of 17,929 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

ITDG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,083. iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Free Report) by 1,710.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2055 ITDG was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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