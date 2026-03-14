Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.85 and traded as high as GBX 200.50. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 198.20, with a volume of 3,061,478 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 250 to GBX 240 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gulf Keystone Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 252.

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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

The stock has a market capitalization of £427.73 million, a PE ratio of -517.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.94.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

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