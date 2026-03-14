Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $21.38. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 6,888 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $372.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Cannucciari acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $28,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,534.90. This represents a 42.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Barzee acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $28,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,926. This trade represents a 39.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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