Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.32. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 85,614,759 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 229.83%.The business had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $87,282.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,156.88. This trade represents a 13.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 333,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,365.53. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in Plug Power by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 13,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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