Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in February

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,873 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 12th total of 2,076 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 16,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,635. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

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Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

Kion Group AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

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