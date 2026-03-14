Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.47 and traded as high as $21.01. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). It offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.