Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.17 and traded as high as C$42.40. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$42.07, with a volume of 300,088 shares.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.22. The stock has a market cap of C$12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.88, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($371.30) million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.