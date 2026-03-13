VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Short Interest Up 302.3% in February

VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 451,295 shares, a growth of 302.3% from the February 12th total of 112,191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Real Assets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the second quarter worth $511,000. Avalon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF during the third quarter worth $601,000.

Get VanEck Real Assets ETF alerts:

VanEck Real Assets ETF Price Performance

VanEck Real Assets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.