AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,066 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the February 12th total of 1,087 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of LOWV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.13. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,592. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $80.12. The company has a market cap of $175.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Company Profile

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research. LOWV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

