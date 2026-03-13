Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Everest Group stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,881. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($18.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $630,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 12,322.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 321,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 298,391 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.21.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Everest Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

