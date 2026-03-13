Short Interest in Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Grows By 255.6%

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,580 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the February 12th total of 2,975 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Securities Trading Down 1.4%

Central Securities stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 49,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

