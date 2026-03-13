Short Interest in Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Grows By 255.6%

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,580 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the February 12th total of 2,975 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Central Securities Trading Down 1.4%
Central Securities stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 49,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $52.95.
About Central Securities
