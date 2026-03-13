Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,499. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

