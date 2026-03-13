Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 230.4% in February

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,833 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the February 12th total of 14,778 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 152,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance

Shares of RMT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 75,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,904. Royce Otc Micro has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Otc Micro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 963,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

