Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 230.4% in February

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,833 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the February 12th total of 14,778 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 152,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance
Shares of RMT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 75,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,904. Royce Otc Micro has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.
Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
About Royce Otc Micro
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.
Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.
