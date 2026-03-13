Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Short Interest Up 168.1% in February

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,324 shares, an increase of 168.1% from the February 12th total of 9,444 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HYUP stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.91.
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1937 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a high yield to worst. HYUP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.