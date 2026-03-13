Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Short Interest Up 168.1% in February

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,324 shares, an increase of 168.1% from the February 12th total of 9,444 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYUP stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.91.

Get Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1937 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:HYUP Free Report ) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 18.21% of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a high yield to worst. HYUP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.