Universal Electronics Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) management used its fourth-quarter and year-end 2025 earnings call to outline a sharper restructuring push as the company contends with continued weakness in its traditional home entertainment segment and a slower-than-expected revenue inflection in connected home.

Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer Rick Carnifax said 2025 was marked by “decisive action” and “operational discipline,” culminating in what he described as the company’s first profitable year since 2022. However, he cautioned that turbulence in home entertainment and a connected home slowdown that began in the second half of 2025 are shaping a more conservative outlook for 2026. CFO Wade Jenke added that the company expects full-year 2026 revenue to decline year over year, while targeting higher adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share through additional cost reductions.

2025 results: sales declined, connected home grew

Jenke said fourth-quarter 2025 net sales fell 20.6% to $87.7 million, compared with $110.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, net sales declined 6.7% to $368.3 million, down from $394.9 million in 2024.

On a full-year basis, the company’s Connected Home channel grew 15.8% to $125.4 million, an increase of $17.1 million. Jenke attributed the growth to new orders for products launched earlier in the year, “primarily in climate control and HVAC and HASH,” including new products sold to new customers. In the fourth quarter, connected home sales declined 13.7% year over year to $29.7 million, which Jenke said was driven by lower HASH and HVAC sales tied to non-recurring business.

Home entertainment sales fell 15.2% for the year to $242.9 million, down $43.7 million. In the fourth quarter, home entertainment sales declined 23.8% to $58.0 million as demand for subscription broadcasting products fell across regions and volumes declined in consumer electronics and retail.

Margins improved as cost actions offset tariffs and lower volume

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter was $26.1 million, or 29.7% of sales, up from 28.4% a year earlier. Jenke said the improvement reflected material cost savings, labor productivity gains, and favorable product mix, including partial royalty revenue, offset in part by higher tariff costs.

For the full year, gross margin improved to 29.2% from 28.9% in 2024. Jenke said the company offset tariff increases and lower sales volume through targeted cost reduction initiatives.

Operationally, Jenke highlighted structural changes made in 2025 to reduce fixed costs and improve operating leverage. In the fourth quarter, the company shut down its Mexico factory and transitioned production to a contract manufacturer and to its Vietnam factory. Jenke said those actions improved scale efficiency, lowered fixed manufacturing costs, increased flexibility, and reduced capital intensity.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating expenses declined by $4.4 million to $22.8 million. SG&A fell $2.8 million to $17.5 million, which management attributed to tighter cost controls, organizational streamlining, and lower discretionary spending. R&D declined $1.5 million to $5.3 million as the company prioritized development resources toward higher-return programs while maintaining focus on key product platforms.

Earnings and cash: improving profitability, positive net cash position

Universal Electronics reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.35 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, net income was $2.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, down from $2.6 million, or $0.20 per share, a year earlier.

For the full year, adjusted non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million, or $0.31 per share, compared with an adjusted non-GAAP loss of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per share, in 2024.

Jenke said the company generated $23.6 million in operating cash flow in 2025 and reached a positive net cash position for the first time since 2021. As of year-end, net cash was $8.2 million, consisting of $32.3 million in cash and $24.1 million in debt.

Strategy: restructuring as connected home inflection takes longer

Carnifax said connected home growth in early 2025 provided “a credible path back to growth,” but customer forecasts, orders, and projections for new product introductions showed the revenue inflection would take longer than expected. He also pointed to signs of slowdown tied to HVAC industry consolidation, shifting retail demand in Europe due to economic pressure, and subscription broadcast challenges tied to set-top box memory shortages.

Given the updated outlook, Carnifax said incremental actions taken in 2025 are “not sufficient,” and management has concluded it needs “a strategic restructuring of the cost base and portfolio of the company.” He outlined three structural moves:

Resize the company to the 2026 revenue and margin profile , including a reduction in force and structural cost reductions across SG&A, supply chain footprint, and overhead.

, including a reduction in force and structural cost reductions across SG&A, supply chain footprint, and overhead. Tighten R&D and portfolio focus toward the highest revenue and margin opportunities with a clearer path to accretive results.

toward the highest revenue and margin opportunities with a clearer path to accretive results. Retain key employees and preserve customer and supplier engagement through the transition, while reducing complexity and cost.

Carnifax said the restructuring program design is in place but will continue throughout the year, including transitional activities such as winding down exited projects, transferring responsibilities, and adjusting teams.

He also noted that Universal Electronics launched its TIDE thermostat product with partners in the multi-dwelling unit and utility markets and continued working with partners on adoption of its QuickSet homeSense solution. He said interest in QuickSet homeSense and advanced TIDE Touch capabilities was evident at CES and AHR, and that customer engagements reinforced the importance of occupancy sensing, predictive logic, and energy insight solutions aligned with the company’s homeSense roadmap.

2026 outlook: no quarterly guidance, higher EPS target

Management said it will not provide quarterly guidance for fiscal 2026, with Carnifax stating that during a restructuring phase it is more appropriate to focus on delivering the full-year plan rather than “optimizing quarter to quarter.” Jenke said 2026 revenue is expected to decline year over year given secular headwinds in home entertainment and the lack of a connected home inflection point.

Despite the revenue outlook, the company guided to adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45 to $0.65 for 2026, up from $0.31 in 2025, driven by plans to “rapidly reduce operational costs,” structurally reduce working capital, and free up more cash from operations.

In the Q&A session, management declined to quantify the expected percentage revenue decline for 2026, citing uncertainty across both connected home and home entertainment. When asked about recent workforce actions, management said a reduction in force executed in the fourth quarter was “right around 50 people,” while noting that additional changes would be implemented over time as projects transition and responsibilities are handed over.

Management reiterated a focus on preserving margin profile, with Jenke referencing a historical expectation of 28% to 30% margins and noting the company does not plan to “hold on to revenue that would dilute that margin.”

On customer concentration, the company said Daikin represented close to 16% of sales in the quarter and Comcast was close to 11%. Jenke also said the stronger-than-expected licensing revenue in the quarter came from the company’s traditional business, while management is looking to expand licensing opportunities within connected home through homeSense over time.

