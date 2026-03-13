Head-To-Head Comparison: Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veralto has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and Veralto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 1 1 1 1 2.50 Veralto 0 7 5 0 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.87%. Veralto has a consensus price target of $108.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Veralto.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Veralto”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies $8.35 million 122.85 -$182.57 million ($1.21) -4.69 Veralto $5.50 billion 4.04 $940.00 million $3.75 23.94

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies -2,185.10% -204.74% -24.69% Veralto 17.08% 35.77% 13.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veralto beats PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

