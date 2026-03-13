Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Expand Energy stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,040. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

