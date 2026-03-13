Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Airlines stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.
Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.
United Airlines Stock Down 4.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. 9,744,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,154. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43.
United Airlines News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company said it set a daily bookings record, showing resilient travel demand that supports revenue and load factors despite cost pressures. United Airlines just set a daily record for bookings
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/market commentators view the recent sell-off as a buying opportunity, citing higher price targets well above current levels (a published $138.56 target was highlighted). That narrative can attract value buyers. Wall Street’s $138.56 Price Target Makes United Airlines’ Sell-off Look Like a Buying Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $125 but retained a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels — a signal that some sell pressure may be temporary for long-term investors. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: United’s inclusion/mention in Nasdaq index coverage (global routes attention) is informational and could modestly affect passive flows but is not an immediate earnings driver. United Airlines Global Routes Gain Nasdaq Index Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Press items about fintech partnerships (DriveWealth/Ualá) are unrelated to United Airlines operations and unlikely to move the stock. DriveWealth Powers Ualá’s Launch of U.S. Stock Investing in Mexico
- Negative Sentiment: Redburn cut its target to $110 and cited fuel-cost concerns — analyst target cuts focused on higher jet fuel are putting downward pressure on the stock because fuel is a large variable cost for carriers. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Target Cut to $110 at Redburn Amid Fuel Cost Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warns airline stocks face headwinds from a recent spike in oil/jet fuel (including geopolitical catalysts), which directly compresses margins even if ticket prices rise. How the Iran War Could Affect Your Summer Airfare
- Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary and technical analysts flagged a risk to airline stocks from an oil spike; these narratives can amplify selling pressure. Airline stocks headed for a ‘world of hurt’ on oil spike
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded UAL from “strong-buy” to “hold,” removing bullish support from one shop and contributing to the weaker tape. Zacks/TD Cowen coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: News summaries highlighting the stock’s larger-than-market drop are descriptive of market moves but don’t add new fundamental information. United Airlines (UAL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
Insider Transactions at United Airlines
In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Representative Cisneros
Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
